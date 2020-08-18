LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.82% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 149,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

