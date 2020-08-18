LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020 // Comments off

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Earnings History for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.