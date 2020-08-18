LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

