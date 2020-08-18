Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:LYV opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $249,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $138,475,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

