Lincoln National Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of LNC opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

