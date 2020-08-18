Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.26 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

