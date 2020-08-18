Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $191,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

