Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. Lifull has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

