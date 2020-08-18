Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Downgraded by TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

LBRDA opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $149.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

