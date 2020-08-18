LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,644 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.