Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $237,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

