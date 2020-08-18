LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 177.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

