Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.