Lamprell (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) PT Raised to $17.00 at CIBC

Lamprell (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Lamprell has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Get Lamprell alerts:

Lamprell Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.