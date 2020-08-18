L Brands (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

