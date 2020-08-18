Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

