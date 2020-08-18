Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

