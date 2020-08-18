Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,039 shares of company stock worth $13,613,952. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

