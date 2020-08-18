Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KCO. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.25 ($6.18).

KCO stock opened at €5.62 ($6.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.52. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $560.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

