Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 14th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS LCCTF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in general warehousing business.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.