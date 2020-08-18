Kinder Morgan Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

KMI stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

