Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEYS opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

