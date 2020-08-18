Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €95.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €115.60 ($136.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.96. Varta has a twelve month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a twelve month high of €128.00 ($150.59). The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

