Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.93 ($48.16).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.17 and its 200-day moving average is €35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.