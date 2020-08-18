Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.94 ($49.35).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €42.34 ($49.81) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.97. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion and a PE ratio of -151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

