Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €57.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.80 ($70.35).

ETR COK opened at €44.50 ($52.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.95 and a 200-day moving average of €48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.28. Cancom has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

