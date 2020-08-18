Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

