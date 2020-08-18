K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of K12 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE LRN opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter valued at $30,657,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,717,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth about $9,746,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of K12 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 259,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 in the last three months. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

