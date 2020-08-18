JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.1% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 167,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 225,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 207,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 211,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

