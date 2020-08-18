JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

