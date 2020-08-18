JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.