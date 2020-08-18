JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

