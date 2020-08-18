JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

