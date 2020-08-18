JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $452.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.50.

HUM stock opened at $420.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.92 and a 200-day moving average of $365.63. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $425.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

