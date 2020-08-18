JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.93 ($48.16).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

