Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 172,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

