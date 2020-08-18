Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

JCI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

