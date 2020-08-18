JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 235,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,678,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

