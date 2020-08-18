Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $9.48 Million Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

