Jefferies Financial Group Lowers OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Hold

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OTCMKTS:PROSY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

