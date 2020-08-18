Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.86 on Monday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $8,857,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 530.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,824 shares of company stock worth $1,141,677 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.