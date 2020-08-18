Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €4.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.98 ($5.86).

Commerzbank stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

