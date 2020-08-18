JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

