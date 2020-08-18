Jarvis Securities Plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on September 10th

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JIM opened at GBX 745 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 698 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 26.66 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Jarvis Securities news, insider Jolyon Christopher Head sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.45), for a total value of £22,610 ($29,559.42).

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.