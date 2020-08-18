Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $199.13 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

