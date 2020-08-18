iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

