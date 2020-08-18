iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.