iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

