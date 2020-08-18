iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,178,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 740,211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,079,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

