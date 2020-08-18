iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

