iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

